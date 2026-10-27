WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Police were called to a soccer game near Orlando on Saturday over a 3-year-old player.

The parents of Nevada Pierre said their son was penalized for playing too well.

They also said other parents asked he be taken out of the game to give other kids a chance.

An i9 Sports league official called 911 and said Nevada’s parents were causing a disturbance.

“There’s a parent here that’s really, really disruptive, following me around and calling me names in front of this whole bunch of people that’s here. So, I want her to be gone. I am the director that’s here. Can you have someone quickly get here?” the league official told 911.

Nevada’s mother said she was simply standing up for her son.

“I’m a little confused, and I’m a little, like, baffled because I signed my kid up for soccer. So, they literally kicking him out of this place because he’s good at soccer,” Nevada’s mom said to officers.

“I spoke up for my son, like, why he can’t play, and I’m just going to go let him play because I don’t see the issue of him not playing,” she said. “He’s playing like every other kid, and it was more of an embarrassment thing, like he wanted to embarrass me and my little family. Like, we’re getting walked off with the police as if we just really causing so much problems.”

Newly released bodycam footage captured Winter Park Police officers responding to the field.

A league official gave police his side of the story, and explained what he thought led to the dispute.

“So, the kid’s good. Really good,” he said. “So few weeks ago, I swap the kids out, ’cause he’s so good. I take him out. Everyone deserves play time. They don’t like that. They say I’m ignorant, blah, blah, blah. So, I went over again, just a few minutes ago. The kid is pushing again, so I called the [referee], ‘Listen, if he’s pushing, let him play but tell him no pushing.’ They come over, and this one, this and that, creating a big scene arguing with the other parents. I just want them out.”

No one was arrested or charged, and police said the dispute was a civil matter.

i9 Sports has since released a statement, saying in part:

“The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a new review that includes speaking with those involved.”

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