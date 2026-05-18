PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) — Families in Florida visiting an old Black cemetery found it wrecked and vandalized, prompting an investigation into who’s responsible.

Headstones were toppled, graves busted open, and spray paintings marked multiple gravesites in Palmetto, just around 30 miles south of Tampa.

Authorities in Manatee County have opened an investigation into the disturbing vandalism of 17 graves at a historic, predominantly Black cemetery.

“I just think it’s a travesty that someone would do something like that,” said a man.

“I’m in extreme anger. That’s my family and so many other families, individuals I’m familiar with that are here, you know, buried here, and the anger kind of jumps out at you,” said Jeremy Washington.

Detectives believe the damage — including open graves, cracked concrete, glass bottles and what appears to be names of politicians in spray paint — was done over the past few weeks but wasnt found until last week.

“When you look and you see ‘DeSantis’ and ‘Trump’ spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it’s politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is,” said Washington.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle spoke out against the vandalism.

“Anyone who engages in this disgusting behavior must be condemned in the harshest terms possible,” he said.

“I just thought it was evil. It was evil and it’s not right,” said Edrena Love Freeman.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation continues.

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