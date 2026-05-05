TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to a man’s rescue over the weekend after his boat malfunctioned and began drifting into dangerous waters in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay deputy marine units received call of a disabled vessel drifting into a commercial shipping channel.

Video captured law enforcement tying a rope to connect the sheriff’s office boat with the disabled vessel.

The boat was then towed to shore and secured to a dock.

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