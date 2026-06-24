CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — First responders in Cape Coral saved a dog in need … or so they thought.

Firefighters responded to a call about a dog stuck in Britannia Lake, Monday morning.

After rescuing the animal from under a dock, crews realized it was actually a coyote pup.

The coyote was taken to a care center to be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic.

A good Samaritan who guided the first responders was awarded for her help with the unique situation.

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