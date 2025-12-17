(WSVN) - After weeks of no public updates in the homicide investigation into Anna Kepner, the Florida cheerleader who died aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship last month in an alleged homicide, a new round of subpoenas is offering new details into the tragedy.

Opening statements were made on Wednesday in the custody dispute that pits Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson-Kepner, against her ex-husband, Thomas Hudson.

Thomas’s attorney previously said the mother took the children on a cruise that left from Miami against his client’s wishes. He said there are indications that, because the group was in international waters, they could engage in activities they typically wouldn’t in the United States, without specifying what those activities are.

During the hearing, attorneys discussed a parenting plan that involves annual visitation for the children.

“The agreement is very clear. It’s in writing. There’s nothing ambiguous about it. Both parties signed it, as a matter of fact, both parties drafted it themselves, read it, and signed it,” said Millicent Athanason, the stepmother’s attorney.

But both parties argued over the plan and what had been agreed.

“Andrew had told her several days before that he no longer wanted to go with her to Brevard County. His high school was here. All his friends were here. This is where he wanted to stay. At that point, they responded, did not like that particular answer, so she took it upon herself again, never communicating with the petitioner in this case, drove to the high school, and forcibly removed A.H. from the high school,” said attorney Peter J. Molinelli.

“He arrived at the respondent’s residence and started screaming and yelling to the other two minor children to get their ass out there, to come and see him. He was very vulgar and rude with them,” said Athanason.

The hearing ended after attorneys for Anna’s stepmother filed new subpoenas earlier this month.

Attorneys say witnesses from both the Florida Department of Children and Families and Temple Christian School, where Anna was a student, must produce records involving several of their children.

“Told the therapist that the children were afraid of being kidnapped by their father. Mind you, there has never been any issue with either child saying they didn’t want to go with the father before Apr. 22, never any issue with visitation, never any allegations. There’s none of that,” said Molinelli.

This latest court hearing, unrelated to Anna’s death, comes as federal authorities continue to investigate Anna’s death aboard the Carnival Horizon on Nov. 7, after she was found under the bed in her stateroom she shared with her 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old stepbrother.

That 16-year-old stepbrother is the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation.

None of the testimony during Wednesday’s court touched on Anna’s death, the stateroom where she was found, or the investigation.

