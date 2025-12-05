MIAMI (WSVN) - The father and stepmother of an 18-year-old Florida woman who was found dead on a cruise ship are expected to appear in court over the custody of their other children.

Court documents filed Thursday by the father of Anna Kepner, the Titusville high school senior who was found dead on a Carnival Horizon cruise ship, further reveal that the victim was discovered asphyxiated under the bed in the room she shared with her younger stepbrother.

The custody battle pits Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel, against her ex-husband, Christopher Kepner. The former couple share several children, including the 16-year-old boy who, family members said, is a suspect in his stepsister’s death.

Friday morning’s hearing in Brevard County is set to address whether the children they share should be removed from Shauntel’s care.

In an interview with ABC News, Anna’s grandmother, Barbara Kepner, described how she felt when she learned of her granddaughter’s death during their voyage aboard the Carnival Horizon, which sailed from PortMiami.

“I screamed. I just couldn’t stop screaming,” said Barbara.

The grieving grandparent shared the last time she saw Anna on the family cruise trip.

“We were playing in the casino. She didn’t win anything. She said, ‘Meemaw, I love you guys. I’ll see you later.’ And we never saw her again after that,” she said.

Barbara also shared her thoughts on the 16-year-old stepbrother who shared the room with Anna.

“He was the only one seen coming and going, so I can’t accuse him, because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something,” she said.

In the custody dispute, unrelated to Anna’s death, her father argues Shauntel took her on that cruise without his permission last month.

Shauntel said she cannot testify in the case because her own son is a suspect in his stepsister’s death.

Barbara said she sat in for part of the 16-year-old’s interview with the FBI.

“He was an emotional mess,” she said. “He couldn’t even speak. He couldn’t believe what had happened.”

Barbara said Anna and her stepbrother were close.

“He was a good student. He played soccer. Very quiet young man. He had demons, I think, in his past, and he was trying to deal with those,” she said.

Anna’s loved ones said they are hoping for answers and justice for the victim, who was nicknamed “Anna Banana” and described as fun, outgoing and full of love.

“I hope that we can heal,” said Barbara. “Whatever happened in that room, the only person responsible is the person that was in the room with Anna.”

Anna’s father is ordered to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday. However, according to court documents, he did not answer his door when he was served a subpoena.

