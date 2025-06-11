PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officials finally captured a black bear seen wandering in central Florida with the help of some donuts.

According to the FWC, the bear climbed down from a tree on Monday night and walked into the trap filled with treats.

The bear was previously spotted on Sunday taking a swim and a six-hour nap in someone’s Punta Gorda backyard.

Officials say they released the bear in a state park nearby.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox