PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officials finally captured a black bear seen wandering in central Florida with the help of some donuts.

According to the FWC, the bear climbed down from a tree on Monday night and walked into the trap filled with treats.

The bear was previously spotted on Sunday taking a swim and a six-hour nap in someone’s Punta Gorda backyard.

Officials say they released the bear in a state park nearby.

