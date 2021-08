BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Big bucks have been found on the shores of Boca Raton.

A beachgoer discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shore Wednesday morning and contacted police.

Border Patrol found 67 pounds of cocaine worth over $1 million.

