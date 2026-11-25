HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An Army veteran near Tampa was surprised with a comforting companion, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Cameras rolled Monday as Jose Sanchez, a Hernando County Fire Rescue paramedic, realized he was getting a new service dog.

The 12-week-old Belgian Malinois in his holiday outfit, including red and green booties, is called Waffles.

Sanchez’s wife said she nominated him for the service dog after watching him dedicate his life to serving others.

Sanchez was deployed to Honduras and later served during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia.

He next worked for Sunstar Paramedics in St. Petersburg for 27 years and also on the LifeLine Critical Care Transport Team for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Waffles will help Sanchez handle stressors that have built up over decades of serving his country and also his community.

“Just [service dogs’] mere approach to you is such a stress-relieving moment, and I always call it the endorphin shift or the dopamine shift in the body,” said Sanchez. “And sometimes the brain needs that to be able to focus, concentrate and lock in.”

The organization Holzerland Protection Dogs donated Waffles. Their mission is to provide veterans with companion animals to support mental health.

Holzerland Protection Dogs was also part of the presentation where Sanchez and his family received a check for $3,500.

Sanchez encourages anyone who is struggling this holiday season to speak out and have the courage to ask for help.

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