BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Florida teens were arrested after they led troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities said

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two 16-year-olds from St. Petersburg were in a stolen SUV earlier this week and moving at speeds up to 120 miles per hour. They ran multiple red lights during the pursuit that began in Pasco County.

It all came to an end in Brandon with a precision immobilization technique maneuver, after troopers attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop twice.

Both teens are now being held in a juvenile detention center.

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