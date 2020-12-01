Florida surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than one million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,679 deaths.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,008,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,847 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 82 deaths.

There are now 231,761 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 108,325 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 65,936, and 3,392 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 55,197 hospital admissions statewide.

