DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral man was arrested after police said he secretly placed multiple tracking devices in his wife’s car and wallet to monitor her whereabouts because he suspected she was being unfaithful.

According to an arrest report, the victim first discovered a tracking device Sept. 15 after receiving an alert on her iPhone that an unknown device was traveling with her.

When she arrived home, she activated the phone’s sound feature and located a smart tag hidden in the spare tire compartment of her vehicle.

On Oct. 8, she received another alert and took her car to a mechanic, who discovered an Apple AirTag concealed near the driver’s side front tire.

That same day, she found a third tracking device, approximately the size of a credit card, hidden inside her wallet.

Investigators said the victim also discovered a box of smart tags in her husband’s nightstand with one device missing.

The victim told police she “did not consent” to having tracking devices placed on her vehicle.

Police said she continued receiving tracking alerts as recently as Thursday, although another device could not be located.

Her husband, identified as Jose Luis Joubert Castellanos, 57, surrendered to Doral Police on Thursday and initially denied knowing about the trackers, according to the report.

Investigators said he was motivated by suspicions of his wife’s alleged infidelity and a “lack of trust in their relationship.”

Joubert Castellanos faces a felony charge of installing a tracking device without consent.

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