DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Carolina man has reunited with his lost dog after the missing pet was located in South Florida.

7News cameras on Friday captured Isis at the Humane Society of Broward County facility in Dania Beach. The American Staffordshire terrier was unaware that she was about to see her owner for the first time in nearly three years.

In March 2020, Isis, then 6 years old, went missing from her North Carolina home.

The canine somehow ended up in Florida. Tuesday night, a woman from Boca Raton found her at a Tri-Rail station in Dania Beach.

The woman and her husband brought the dog to the Broward Humane Society to scan the pet’s microchip; they then contacted her owner.

“We called the owner, and he was holding back tears,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County. “He said his dog had been missing for two and a half years, and he said he thought he’d never see her again.”

Nicholas, Isis’ owner, drove from Fayetteville to Jacksonville to get her.

Video captured the moment Isis saw Nicholas. Her tail wagging with joy, it was clear she had recognized him.

“He has two children, and he just wanted to have her home for Christmas,” said Wachter.

A Christmas gift has been granted after this happy reunion, all thanks to a stranger, a microchip and the Broward Humane Society.

Nicholas has two children, 10 and 13 years old, who cannot wait to wrap their arms around their long-lost pup.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.