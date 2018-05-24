Disadvantage students graduate from automotive training center

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty-eight students from disadvantaged backgrounds graduated from the Youth Automotive Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The program is designed to improve their future with education in automotive repair, academic remediation, job readiness and life management skills.

Established by automotive legend Jim Moran in 1984, the center focuses on training at-risk students.

“It’s given me skills that, even outside of using — for fixing a car — I’ve been able to apply the same knowledge on other things,” said graduate Mario Claudio. “It just really means a lot.”

In addition to their diplomas, several students also received special recognition for their exceptional improvements in their coursework.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.