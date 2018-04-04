Derek Jeter and Turn 2 Foundation students help beautify Miami middle school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is making an impact with students in his new hometown, pitching in to help beautify a local middle school.

Jeter, along with the nearly 80 high school students that make up his Turn 2 Foundation, spent Wednesday at Jose De Diego Middle School in Miami for a special school makeover project.

“This community here is extremely important, obviously, to me and my family now that I’m here,” said Jeter.

Jeter’s foundation is led by students called “Jeter’s Leaders,” who dedicate their spring break to inspire the younger generation.

“These are high school kids. They’re not only leaders in their schools, but in their community,” said Jeter, “and we teach them at a very young age that their voices are powerful. Use your voices, and then when you get older, you’ll be much more comfortable doing that.”

The students came from New York City, where Jeter spent his entire 20-year baseball career, and his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“I see the opportunities that Jeter’s Leaders gives me, and then I see that other kids don’t have this opportunity,” said Nia Brooks from New York. “So whenever I can give back, I always jump at the chance.”

The students painted murals, words of inspiration, built benches and beautified an outdoor classroom.

Jeter himself even picked up a paint brush and got to work alongside the students.

“I got in there,” said Jeter. “You guys interrupted me because I was painting my mural in the classroom.”

Jeter’s sister Sharlee, who is president of the foundation, said the project is about more than just making the school pretty. “When you’re happy at school and you have wonderful things to look at and there’s positive words and affirmations on the wall — I mean, that’s something that we all know improves kids’ experience in school.”

“We’re like the Cinderella school in being chosen,” said school principal Dr. April Thompson-Williams. “I really am very appreciative of the opportunity to increase and enhance the environment.”

The Jeter’s Leaders students said they plan on spending the rest of the week visiting South Florida colleges and universities.

