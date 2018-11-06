David Beckham’s MLS stadium referendum gets ‘yes’ vote

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami voters headed to the polls and voted in favor of soccer star David Beckham’s proposed soccer stadium.

Tuesday’s vote was an important hurdle for the Beckham group’s plan to build a Major League Soccer stadium in the City of Miami.

“When we found out the results tonight, one of the first people through the door was Mayor [Francis] Suarez,” Beckham said. “He came up to me, and he said, ‘You guys have transformed,’ and I said, ‘No, we have transformed Miami today.'”

Sixty percent of voters said ‘yes’ in support of the plan while 40 percent said ‘no.’

“We haven’t just proved to Miami today, we’ve proved to the world that persistence, patience makes things happen,” Beckham said. “We’re gonna bring a championship-winning team.”

Beckham was in South Florida on Tuesday, as he tried to round up support for the stadium, along with a proposed mall, park and 750-room hotel.

He was spotted in Doral with Jorge Mas, owners and partners of the Major League Soccer team InterMiami, which is set to begin playing in 2020.

At a public party for InterMiami, Beckham addressed all the supporters who voted.

“I want to say thank you to you,” he said, “because without the support of you guys, this is what we wanted today. We wanted you guys to decide our future, your future, our future, our children’s future, your children’s future. Today, that happened, so thank you, muchisimas gracias, vamos a Miami.”

Although Beckham received a yes vote, he still needs four out of five commissioners to approve the lease.

