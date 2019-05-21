Crews extinguish fire that sparked at Fort Lauderdale home with luxury cars; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a Fort Lauderdale home that had several luxury cars inside.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire along the 1600 block of Southeast 12th Court, at around 8:50 p.m., Tuesday.

FLFR crews are on scene of a working fire in a large residential home at 1631 SE 12 CT. A second alarm has been requested. No reported injuries at this time. #Media pic.twitter.com/gYtiUKIMpQ — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 22, 2019

In a video shared on Twitter, crews could be seen trying to cut into the home’s garage.

Fire officials said they have not transported any victims to the hospital and that the homeowner was at his second home at the time of the fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said, “Shortly after arrival, seeing the base of the fire load that was on scene, the incident commander requested a second alarm, which is a duplication of the first-alarm assignment, which brought over 50 firefighters to the scene.”

The home had several luxury cars parked inside of the garage, including a Tesla SUV, that were part of homeowner Tim Schmidt’s collection he is well known for.

He and his wife share the $2 million dollar home and are said to only be in town six months out of the year.

“There are so many cars, I don’t know which cars they left here and which cars they shipped back. They do this seasonally, every six months they bring in a load of different cars. They’re very pricey cars, Bugattis, et cetra,” said neighbor China Niemann.

Schmidt regularly posts pictures of his Bugattis, Lamborghinis and other eccentric cars on his Instagram where he is known as “Hapyhipi.”

Officials said the garage contained several lifts inside, which allowed the homeowner to park vehicles both next to and on top of each other.

“I was actually in the house when the house was for sale, so I’ve seen the inside of the house. It’s a very different type of house because this house was built specifically for exotic cars,” said neighbor Barry Zimmerman.

The realtor who sold the couple their home was able to take a picture of a charred Tesla on the back of a tow truck after the fire was extinguished.

“He’s kind of a car collector, he has a lot of nice cars. A lot of his nicer cars are up in Canada, but what he does have in here are some nice ones,” said realtor Kirk Bauer. “I think he had a Lamborghini, a Tesla, he had a nice Harley, some interesting cars.”

The main concern for firefighters was the massive fuel load from the vehicles parked in the garage, officials said.

Fire officials said smoke and fire damage could be seen throughout the two-story home, and the house has been classified as a total loss.

Witnesses in the area took pictures showing the flames coming from the back of the home, leading them to believe the fire started in the garage.

7News cameras captured multiple fire engines parked near the home as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

