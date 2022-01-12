MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into a light pole in Miami Beach which caused traffic to be shut down, Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Collins Avenue and 39th Street, just after 1 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Collins Avenue is closed in both directions at 38 Street due to a vehicle crash. Please seek alternate route. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 12, 2022

According to Miami Beach Police, a driver began feeling dizzy and attempted to pull over. In doing so, the driver struck and knocked down the lightpole. No one was injured as a result.

FPL has also responded to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

