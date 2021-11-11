MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit and run in a Miramar neighborhood ended with a car upside down.

The crash happened near Red Road and Miramar Boulevard around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Witnesses said the driver that caused this took off.

The driver of the blue Hyundai that flipped was able to climb out and suffered only minor injuries.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

