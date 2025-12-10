FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - YMCA of South Florida and Broward Health broke ground for a new family center coming to Fort Lauderdale.

In an unprecedented partnership, the first of its kind across the country, YMCA South Florida and Broward Health have teamed up to begin constructing a new YMCA family center at Holiday Park. The City of Fort Lauderdale donated three-and-a-half acres of land to help make it happen.

“No better partner, no better marriage, than the YMCA and Broward Health to make sure cardiac health and overall fitness and wellness are being taken care of under one roof,” said Broward Health CEO Shane Strum.

The health and wellness facility will offer an indoor basketball court, an aquatics center with a six-lane pool and several youth sports, after-school and summer camp programs for children.

“Broward Health will be building a free-standing emergency department so that in case of any emergency here on east Fort Lauderdale, boom, you’re in, you’re out, you’re gonna have full diagnostics care. It’s just amazing, and then the Y’s job is to keep you out of the emergency room,” said YMCA South Florida CEO Sheryl Woods.

The health emergency department will be equipped for CT scans, X-rays, lab work and exam areas staffed by board-certified emergency physicians.

Both facilities are expected to serve more than 25,000 children and families annually.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.