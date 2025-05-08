DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally shot by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after allegedly pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 2060 N.E. Second St.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an armed woman, later identified as 28-year-old Santrina Lester of Pompano Beach, who had allegedly pointed a firearm at another person.

According to BSO, deputies found Lester inside a vehicle and gave her verbal commands. Despite those orders, she produced a gun, prompting deputies to open fire, authorities said.

The exchange took place both inside and outside the vehicle. Lester was struck, and deputies performed CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported her to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered next to Lester at the scene, authorities said.

One deputy sustained an injury during the encounter and is expected to recover.

In accordance with BSO policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

