DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating what they described as a deputy-involved shooting in Deerfield Beach that left a woman dead and a deputy injured.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near the 1900 block of Northeast Second Street in Deerfield Beach, near A1A, at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a large number of deputies and detectives at the scene.

Investigators said they received a call about a woman who was “brandishing a firearm” in this highly populated area located near the beach.

Three responding deputies made contact with the woman in front of a Fat Tuesday restaurant. The deputies were told she had a gun inside one of the restaurants in the area and was asked to leave.

At some point, officials said, deputies engaged with the woman, a theat was presented to the deputies, and multiple shots were fired.

Witness Bobby Prendergase described the ensuing chaos.

“They basically- they were ducking down. Everybody was running for cover,” he said. “As far as – BSO was on point, they were sprinting over the bridge, they were coming over.”

Investigators said the woman died at the scene.

Detectives said one deputy was hurt but is doing well. It’s unclear whether the deputy was shot or was hurt by something else like shrapnel. No other injuries were reported.

It is also too early to determine whether or not deputies exchanged gunfire with the victim, authorities said.

As of 11 p.m., detectives have not provided further details about the deadly shooting, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.