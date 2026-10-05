PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An emergency at a South Florida school led to an early dismissal for students.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to West Broward High on Monday following a reported underground gas leak.

As the gas leak was being worked on, school officials sent students home early.

A short time later, officials said the leak had been capped.

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