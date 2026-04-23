WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire that’s been burning for multiple days is finally dying down, as of Thursday afternoon.

Crews have battled the flames that ignited near US 27 in West Broward since Tuesday.

Over 9,600 acres have been scorched already.

According to officials, the fire is 95% contained, and rain has made the battle easier.

There’s no immediate threat to any homes.

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