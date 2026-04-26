COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school band performed rhythm with reason.

The West Broward Performance Ensemble played at a community fundraiser on Saturday morning at the American Legion Hall in Cooper City.

The band supported the Special Olympics and local veterans at the event.

At the same time, the ensemble is working toward an exciting milestone of its own. They raised funds for their own event happening in London on New Year’s Day.

“Very surprising that we got to go to London to sing for next year. It’s a very interesting experience for all of us, it’s really nice to show off, well not really to show off, but showcase our group,” said Bianka Dillena.

Dillena also emphasized that helping these organizations allow the students to showcase the talent that earned them their international invitation.

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