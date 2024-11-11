NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It is the eleventh of November, in 1918 this day marked the end of World War I, today it is an opportunity for citizens to thank our servicemen, both active and retired.

Today is Veterans Day, it is the day we recognize and honor the millions of men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect our nation.

The federal holiday used to be called Armistice Day at the end of World War I.

“It was to recognize the ceasing of hostiles on the 11th month, on the 11th day, at the 11th hour. And so it was Armistice Day, celebrating in the United States until 1964,” said a spokesperson.

That’s when President Eisenhower signed a bill into law declaring Veterans Day a day to honor all American veterans.

“All military that have served our armed forces since our founding. Whereas Memorial Day is to recognize only those who have given their lives in service to our nation while they were serving,” said a man.

According to national data, they are more than 18 million living veterans in the United States.

“Saying ‘Happy Veterans Day’ might make some veterans feel happy whereas others it might make them feel sad,” said a man. “And so a better saying might be ‘thank you for your service’ or ‘thank you for serving our country.”

Advocates say it’s critical to not forget veterans’ commitments to the country.

“As we got out of wars in the 70s and 80s many people forgot our veterans,” he said.

Today parades and marathons, among other events, are held to support veterans charity groups, but the smallest gestures, goes a long way.

“You can display a flag showing your patriotism,” said a man.

A simple ‘Thank for your service’ goes the furthest.

“They’re your brothers, your sisters, your neighbors, so I think it’s good to be involved in your community in general and support the country.”

If you would like to be involve below is a full list of ceremonies and parades happening across South Florida:

Miami-Dade County:

North Miami beach Veterans Day ceremony

Time: 10am

Location: Corporal B. Hinson park for Fallen War Heroes 160th street and NE14th avenue, North Miami Beach

Palmer Trinity 10th annual Veteran’s Day event

Time: 7:45am-10:00am

Location: Palmer Trinity school gymnasium 8001 SW 184th St. Palmetto Bay

Miami Beach Vets Day parade/ exhibit

11:11am- Parade (begins at 5th Street & Ocean Drive to 15th Street & Ocean Drive) (Ends at 15 Street and Ocean Drive)

12pm – Wreath laying ceremony at Lummus Park at 12 Street

1pm – Exhibition opening at 1101 Ocean Drive, Galería Ocean Drive, located in Lummus Park along Ocean Drive between 11 and 12 streets.

Coconut Grove Veterans Day parade

Time: 10am

Location: Start – the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street, Miami,- end Armbrister Park, 4000 grand avenue, Miami,

Coral Gable Senior Vets

Time: 10:45am-2pm

Location: Belmont Village Senior Living, Coral Gables 4111 Salzedo Street Coral Gables

Broward:

North Lauderdale Veterans day

Time: 9:45am

Location:Teen/Recreation center behind North Lauderdale City Hall 701 SW 71st Avenue.

Davie Veterans Day

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: Veterans Park 5750 SW 39th Street, Davie.

Fort Lauderdale Veterans day

Time: 11am

Location: Huizenga Pavilion at Esplanade Park

Pines Veterans day

Time: 11:45am

Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, across from 601 City Center Way

Hollywood Veterans Day BBQ

Time: 12pm-3pm

Location: Ty Park 3300 North Park Rd, Pavilion 12 in Hollywood.

