(WSVN) - Today is Veterans Day, and it is the day people recognize and honor the millions of men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect our nation.
If you would like to pay your respects below is a full list of ceremonies and parades happening across South Florida:
Miami-Dade County:
North Miami beach Veterans Day ceremony
- Time: 10am
- Location: Corporal B. Hinson park for Fallen War Heroes 160th street and NE14th avenue, North Miami Beach
Palmer Trinity 10th annual Veteran’s Day event
- Time: 7:45am-10:00am
- Location: Palmer Trinity school gymnasium 8001 SW 184th St. Palmetto Bay
Miami Beach Vets Day parade/ exhibit
- 11:11am- Parade (begins at 5th Street & Ocean Drive to 15th Street & Ocean Drive) (Ends at 15 Street and Ocean Drive)
- 12pm – Wreath laying ceremony at Lummus Park at 12 Street
- 1pm – Exhibition opening at 1101 Ocean Drive, Galería Ocean Drive, located in Lummus Park along Ocean Drive between 11 and 12 streets.
Coconut Grove Veterans Day parade
- Time: 10am
- Location: Start – the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street, Miami,- end Armbrister Park, 4000 grand avenue, Miami,
Coral Gable Senior Vets
- Time: 10:45am-2pm
- Location: Belmont Village Senior Living, Coral Gables 4111 Salzedo Street Coral Gables
Broward:
North Lauderdale Veterans day
- Time: 9:45am
- Location:Teen/Recreation center behind North Lauderdale City Hall 701 SW 71st Avenue.
Davie Veterans Day
- Time: 10am-12pm
- Location: Veterans Park 5750 SW 39th Street, Davie.
Fort Lauderdale Veterans day
- Time: 11am
- Location: Huizenga Pavilion at Esplanade Park
Pines Veterans day
- Time: 11:45am
- Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, across from 601 City Center Way
Hollywood Veterans Day BBQ
- Time: 12pm-3pm
- Location: Ty Park 3300 North Park Rd, Pavilion 12 in Hollywood.
