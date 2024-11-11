(WSVN) - Today is Veterans Day, and it is the day people recognize and honor the millions of men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect our nation.

If you would like to pay your respects below is a full list of ceremonies and parades happening across South Florida:

Miami-Dade County:

North Miami beach Veterans Day ceremony

Time: 10am

Location: Corporal B. Hinson park for Fallen War Heroes 160th street and NE14th avenue, North Miami Beach

Palmer Trinity 10th annual Veteran’s Day event

Time: 7:45am-10:00am

Location: Palmer Trinity school gymnasium 8001 SW 184th St. Palmetto Bay

Miami Beach Vets Day parade/ exhibit

11:11am- Parade (begins at 5th Street & Ocean Drive to 15th Street & Ocean Drive) (Ends at 15 Street and Ocean Drive)

12pm – Wreath laying ceremony at Lummus Park at 12 Street

1pm – Exhibition opening at 1101 Ocean Drive, Galería Ocean Drive, located in Lummus Park along Ocean Drive between 11 and 12 streets.

Coconut Grove Veterans Day parade

Time: 10am

Location: Start – the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street, Miami,- end Armbrister Park, 4000 grand avenue, Miami,

Coral Gable Senior Vets

Time: 10:45am-2pm

Location: Belmont Village Senior Living, Coral Gables 4111 Salzedo Street Coral Gables

Broward:

North Lauderdale Veterans day

Time: 9:45am

Location:Teen/Recreation center behind North Lauderdale City Hall 701 SW 71st Avenue.

Davie Veterans Day

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: Veterans Park 5750 SW 39th Street, Davie.

Fort Lauderdale Veterans day

Time: 11am

Location: Huizenga Pavilion at Esplanade Park

Pines Veterans day

Time: 11:45am

Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center Memorial Park, across from 601 City Center Way

Hollywood Veterans Day BBQ

Time: 12pm-3pm

Location: Ty Park 3300 North Park Rd, Pavilion 12 in Hollywood.

