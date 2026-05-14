COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Three local teens’ act of kindness is making national headlines with a key appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The South Florida teens were credited by Cooper City officials this past Tuesday for saving a man who was suffering a heart attack.

Days later, their heroic actions landed them on the hit news show, where they shared their story.

Cody Magrone, Brody Murray, and Logan Royer said they were going to fish after grabbing food at McDonald’s when they spotted 65-year-old Diego Fernandez-Delgado on Flamingo Road in Cooper City struggling to change a tire.

“We saw him on the side of the road, and we were like, ‘Let’s go help him,'” said Magrone.

But as they started changing the tire, they realized something was very wrong.

“He actually notified me that he was having a hard time breathing,” said Royer.

The teens quickly contacted 911 and stayed by Fernandez-Delgado’s side as he suffered a heart attack.

“What’s the address of the emergency?” said the dispatcher.

“There’s an old guy on the side of the road. We helped him change a tire, and he does not feel good at all,” said one of the teens.

Bodycam footage showed the moments when first responders arrived as the teens kept checking on him. Fernandez-Delgado was treated on scene by paramedics.

“I think what we did was very lucky. It was just the right place, right time, and maybe God put us there to help this guy out and in need,” said Murray.

Fernandez-Delgado later underwent multiple procedures.

This past Tuesday, the City of Cooper City honored the teens for their quick thinking, kindness, and compassion.

Speaking in Spanish, Fernandez-Delgado described the moment he first heard the teens coming to his rescue and believes God put them in his path.

After the teens saved his life, the experience inspired some of them to pursue careers as first responders.

Now, their story was shared with the entire country on Good Morning America.

“It doesn’t cost anything to be a good person, and you never know where it could lead,” said Magrone.

The trio said the nationwide attention feels surreal, but they hope their story encourages others to stop and help someone in need.

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