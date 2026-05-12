COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A trio of teens are being hailed as heroes after jumping into action when they realized an elderly man they were helping on the side of the road was experiencing a heart attack in Cooper City.

During a special recognition meeting at City Hall, local leaders officially recognized three teens for their displays of kindness and compassion for an elderly man in need.

The teens, Cody Magrone, Brody Murray and Logan Royer, were at a McDonald’s along Flamingo Road on April 19 when they saw 65-year-old Diego Fernandez-Delgado trying to change his tire on the side of the road.

“We saw him on the side of the road and we were like, ‘Let’s go help him,'” said Magrone.

The three teens decided to help the man change out the tire, which led to them noticing something seemed off with Fernandez-Delgado. They decided to call 911.

“911, what’s the address of the emergency?” the dispatcher said.

“There’s an old guy on the side of the road. We helped him change his tire and he does not feel good at all,” a teen told dispatchers.

The teens then stayed with Fernandez-Delgado, making sure he was OK, as they waited for Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue paramedics to arrive.

Bodycam video from a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to the scene shows the teens checking on Fernandez-Delgado up until he was rushed to the hospital.

“The rescue’s here to check you out, OK? Does your chest hurt?” the deputy asked Fernandez-Delgado.

Fernandez-Delgado later underwent multiple procedures.

Thanks in large part to those teens’ proactive decisions on that day, Fernandez-Delgado is expected to be OK.

“Thanks again guys. You guys are awesome. Appreciate it,” the deputy told the teens after Fernandez-Delgado was transported to the hospital.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the teens said what truly mattered was being in the right place at the right time and doing what they knew was correct.

“A whole lot of mixed emotions obviously, ’cause, you know, saving someone’s life,” said Murray.

“It doesn’t hurt to stop to help someone out at all. Anyone, just help them out. It can go a long way,” said Royer.

The trio also told 7News they’re considering following career paths to become first responders.

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