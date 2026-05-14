PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was arrested after being accused of battering a girl.

Police said 19-year-old Fabian Galvez inappropriately grabbed the victim and took off in a white SUV before police found him.

It happened in the parking lot of a Walmart near Southwest 184th Avenue and Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday.

Galvez is charged with battery.

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