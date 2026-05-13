PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police Department officers need help finding a man who allegedly groped a young girl.

Surveillance camera footage captured the face of the suspect.

The incident happened outside a Walmart on Southwest 184th Avenue off Pembroke Road.

Officials say that the man groped a young girl in a parking lot and took off.

The victim said that he was driving a white Lexus SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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