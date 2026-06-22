NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing 68-year-old man from North Lauderdale.

According to investigators, Van Helman Newbold was last seen at approximately 8 a.m., on Tuesday, June 16, near the 1700 block of Southwest of 64th Terrace.

He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt and black sneakers. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Newbold stands six feet, two inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on Newbold’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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