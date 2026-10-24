PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department says 17-year-old Dorfils Aleus went missing from Citrus Health on 8400 South Palm Drive around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Aleus left on foot into an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Detective Frank Dovi at 954-743-1639 or 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.