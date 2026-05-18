MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police officers are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing woman.

Detectives said 40-year-old Zaida Sanjuan went missing from her home at Northwest 18th Street, Monday morning.

She was last seen by a maintenance worker walking in an unknown direction.

Sanjuan stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has straight black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information about Sanjuan’s whereabouts of to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

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