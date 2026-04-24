CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children seeks the public’s assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from from Coral Springs.

Skylee Merino has not been seen or heard from since she was reported missing Tuesday.

Merino stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials believe that she may still be in Florida and possibly still be in the Coral Springs area. They also said it’s possible she may have traveled to nearby Tamarac.

Officials urge anyone with information on Skylee or her whereabouts to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-344-1800.

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