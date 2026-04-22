SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, has been named to Kia America’s prestigious President’s Club. Rick Case Kia Sunrise earned this recognition for the seventh consecutive year. The honor is given to dealers who achieve the highest sales performance and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

The Kia President’s Club selects only 50 dealers from a network of nearly 800 retailers across the United States. This exclusive group represents the top tier of Kia dealerships in the country.

Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, expressed her pride in the recognition. “I am very proud to represent the Kia brand. Rick Case Automotive Group not only has a Kia dealership in Sunrise, Fla., but we also have one in Atlanta, Ga.,” Case said. “It’s always an honor to receive recognition for the hard work my team and I put in every day. We take pride in our customer satisfaction, which leads to our sales success. We treat customers as our friends. This builds a longstanding relationship of trust and loyalty.”

The Rick Case Automotive Group, founded in 1962, has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer. Case herself was named the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year. The group is the nation’s largest female owned and operated automotive dealer group and operates 12 dealerships in South Florida and Ga.

Kia’s commitment to supporting local communities is evident through its “Accelerate the Good” Dealer Match program. In 2025, this program contributed more than $4.7 million to non-profits nationwide. Kia America and its dealers provided assistance for a wide variety of issues, from childhood cancers to homelessness, hunger, natural disaster relief and environmental causes.

Locally, South Florida Kia Dealers donated $150,000 last December to Feeding South Florida, a leading hunger-relief organization. The organization serves Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. This donation supports Feeding South Florida’s mission to end hunger in the community by providing immediate access to nutritious food, innovative programming and advocacy efforts. The organization serves food-insecure individuals including children, seniors, veterans and single parents. For every one dollar donated, four nutritious meals are provided to those in need.

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