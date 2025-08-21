FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens are behind bars after, deputies said, they stole a car from a northern Florida city.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of Weston Road and Royal Palm Boulevard that was reported stolen out of Marion County, early Wednesday morning.

During their attempted stop of the Hyundai Elantra, the teens, 17-year-old Jayden Ruiz and 14-year-old Eric Burch, drove off and took Interstate 75 south and traveled through Cooper City and into Fort Lauderdale.

It appears that’s when BSO called for backup from Fort Lauderdale Police to help, due to BSO’s Aviation Team tracking the car with the teens inside in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

Following the call for backup, surveillance video from a food market on West Las Olas Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street captured various police cruisers zooming by.

Moments later, video shows two FLPD cruisers colliding with each other outside the market. It appears the two cruisers were also responding to BSO’s call.

Both officers are expected to be OK.

The crash did cause some damage to the business who, the owner Ms. Cherry says, has been there for 45 years.

“This was over here,” said Cherry pointing to a some damage. “This is a real mess. Everything broken. The tree, bushes, the grass.”

Soon after, the teens in pursuit from BSO stopped near the 800 block of Southwest First Street where, deputies said, they fled the car on foot.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers assisted BSO deputies and their K-9 unit in searching for the two subjects.

The loud sounds of officers and their helicopters woke up Michael Shababo, who was sleeping in a home nearby the police activity.

“I was dead asleep, and I just hear screaming, and I wake up,” he said.

Shababo looked outside and saw officers making their arrest of the teens.

Ring doorbell camera captured one of the subjects on the ground and then on a stretcher.

“I look out my bedroom window 10 [to] 15 feet from my bed, I see police swarming my backyard — flashlights out, guns drawn,” said Shababo. “I was in shock.”

The two teens are charged with grand theft and resisting arrest.

Both teens appeared in court on Thursday and were ordered to remain behind bars for 21 days.

