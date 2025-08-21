FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash was captured on camera when two Fort Lauderdale Police cruisers collided each other outside a food market in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video from Westside Market on West Las Olas Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street captured the cruiser collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The crash left one of the cruisers smashed against a pole while the other cruiser erupted in flames.

Video shows that a minute prior to the crash, multiple police cruisers zoomed by the area appearing to be responding to a call.

A minute later, the crash occurs between two officers. It’s unclear if the two officers were headed to a call when the crash took place.

Immediately, one of the officers gets out of their cruiser and runs to check on his colleague.

Soon after, flames erupt in the hood of one of the cruisers. Three officers are seen trying to put the blaze out with fire extinguishers, but aren’t successful.

Eventually, one officer grabs a nearby garden hose and starts putting the blaze out.

The crash happened outside Ms. Cherry’s food market, which she says has been there for 45 years.

“I think one come from this way or this way, crashing [into] each other,” she said as she described the crash.

Cherry said she got a phone call from a customer about the crash and rushed down at 4 a.m. to her store.

“I’m guessing, you know, ‘What happened?’ Like, ‘I hope everybody OK,'” she said.

Paramedics transported both officers involved to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

As the day rolled on, Cherry said, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel arrived to help clean up the mess left behind from the crash.

“This was over here,” said Cherry pointing to a some damage. “This is a real mess. Everything broken. The tree, bushes, the grass.”

Fire rescue personnel installed a wooden support beam to support an awning at the business.

The business has since reopened following the Wednesday morning crash. Cherry said she’s relieved no one was seriously hurt.

“When something happens bad, something good comes after,” she said.

Police haven’t released details on the police activity going on prior to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

