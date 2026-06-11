FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group handed out invaluable training kits to campers just in time for the summer.

Rita Case, the company’s president and CEO, was there to donate CPR training kits at the Jack & Jill Center in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The kits will be used to help 45 campers undergo first aid training.

Physicians from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will guide the students through their CPR training.

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