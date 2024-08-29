PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a condominium community in Pembroke Pines were forced to clear out of their complex after the property was deemed unsafe.

Hundreds of people who live at Heron Pond, located at 8400 SW 1st St, woke up a few weeks ago and saw signs on their doors telling them they had until the end of August to leave.

Residents across the 304 units are now stuck making last-minute plans.

“It’s a last-minute rush because we kind of ran out of time,” said Bo, a resident. “So, I’m just going to go ahead and try to load up all of the stuff and get it into storage.”

7News cameras captured Bo loading up his truck with boxes and furniture from his apartment.

“I got the notice that we had to evacuate the area because the buildings are unsafe,” he said. “They said the building, the balconies are unsafe and stuff like that we can’t go on to.”

The saga began last year when more than half of the complex residents were ordered out after Pembroke Pines officials said the buildings were compromised.

7News captured large holes from termite damage, rotted out wood beams and balconies being held up by plywood and metal jacks.

“So, yeah, you can basically see in here where it’s basically falling apart. Look at this, look at this. You touch it, and it comes apart,” said Dyana, another resident.

“From the inside, it doesn’t look too bad like that, but there might be stuff that wasn’t done right in the building. There is probably stuff I can’t see,” said Bo.

Engineers were called in for further inspection and concluded that the building had deeper issues, such as serious design flaws and inadequate construction that can’t withstand high winds.

Now residents like Bo have to find a new place to go.

“Still trying to get in to secure another spot right now so, I might just have to rent like a room for a couple weeks,” said Bo.

Bo points the finger at property managers who, he said, turned a blind eye to the building’s deterioration, and now residents are stuck without a home.

“It’s a scavenger hunt for a new place right now. It’s hard. Inflation is all over the place. It’s not easy. I’m transitioning between jobs right now,” he said. “It’s just going to be a little rough ride, but we got to tough it out, you know?”

Condominium owners will have to wait until they sell the land to recoup any of their money. It is unclear how much that will be.

For residents like Bo, they will have to hope and pray to find another home fast.

