PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several tenants only have a few days to move out of their apartments after their building was condemned.

Residents at the Heron Pond Condominiums, located at 8400 SW 1st St., were instructed to move out of their units after two buildings were found to have structural issues.

City officials on Tuesday told residents at 12:30 p.m. that they need to vacate the building by Aug. 24.

According to officials with they city’s Fire and Building Department, buildings three and 10 at the condo community were deemed unsafe. Officials said they gave the condo owners plenty of time to fix and come into compliance with some of the issues they discovered.

They claimed that unsatisfactory actions were taken by unit owners.

The property manager, who has been on the board since March, told 7News that they have been working for the past two years to fix the problems at the condominium .

This all started as an issue with some of the balconies in the community. Some of the units also looked like they were crumbling.

The property manager said they were working with their own engineers and were moving things forward, but in July, residents in the corner units of buildings three and 10 were told to leave because city officials deemed them unsafe.

According to the property manager, they kept working on inspecting five of the buildings in the community, and said, they city decided to fully evacuate.

“I am trying to find something else and trying to move, and, I guess get comfortable again,” said a resident.

The property manager said they are working on a structural assessment and are unsure city officials will deem other buildings in the community unsafe.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.