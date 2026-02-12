FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released photos and interrogation videos are providing a closer look at the tragic triple murder that occurred in a quiet Tamarac neighborhood last year.

Prosecutors released the new evidence on Wednesday, showing Nathan Gingles, the man accused of carrying out the three murders, speaking with detectives following his arrest, as well as various photos from the crime scene.

According to investigators, the violent night began in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2025, when Nathan showed up at his estranged wife, Mary’s, home and fatally shot his former father-in-law, David Ponzer. Deputies say Ponzer was drinking his morning coffee when he encountered the suspect and was shot in the head.

Photos show a shattered coffee cup on bloodstained concrete, marking the spot where he was killed.

Detectives say Gingles then chased his Mary, through the neighborhood, ultimately fatally shooting her. Moments later, he allegedly killed Andrew Ferrin, a neighbor who opened his front door to help after hearing the gunfire and screams.

Moments after the alleged killings, surveillance video captures Nathan walking down the street with his 6-year-old daughter, Seraphina.

Authorities ultimately arrested Nathan hours later at a nearby Walmart, where he was shopping with his daughter.

Photos released by prosecutors show him inside the store just before his arrest, pushing a shopping cart filled with snacks, water, and children’s clothing. Other images show him handcuffed in a patrol car shortly after his arrest.

Immediately following his arrest, prosecutors released the interrogation video of Nathan speaking to deputies. He is seen being ordered to stand up as another deputy shackles his legs.

Throughout the interrogation video, Nathan is seen cuffed and shackled, even waiting for long periods of time between his brief interactions and visits from detectives and other law enforcement officials.

At one point during the interrogation, an official is talking about getting his side of the story when Nathan requests a lawyer.

“We want to talk about what’s going on this morning. We want to hear your side of the story. We just — we’re only seeing one side, and we want to hear from you,” said a female official.

After reading him his rights, Nathan said, “I’d like to request an attorney.”

Despite not speaking with detectives, investigators photographed him, collected his clothing for evidence, fingerprinted him, and placed him in disposable coveralls. In total, he waited nearly 14 hours before being transferred to the Broward County Jail.

“You’re being charged with three counts of first-degree murder. So you’re going down to the main jail, OK?” said a male detective.

Nathan nodded his head.

Days later, a judge granted custody of Seraphina to her maternal aunt and ordered Nathan to have no contact with his child.

In a recorded jail call, Gingles criticized the custody decision and claimed the county was targeting his family.

“They’re just gonna…traffic my daughter. That’s what Broward is known for, child trafficking,” Gingles said in the call.

During the call, he also detailed what he would do in the following hours.

“Just keep my head down and- uh- wait until the first issue gets settled and then I’ll start worrying about my case,” he said.

Nathan remains behind bars as he awaits trial. He is expected to return to court for a status hearing in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.