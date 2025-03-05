FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a triple tragedy in Tamarac was formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Nathan Gingles shot and killed his estranged wife, alongside her father, and their neighbor, Feb. 16.

The U.S. Army veteran faces additional accusations of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter, setting off a statewide Amber Alert.

Investigators later found the two and arrested Gingles at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, a few miles away from the scene of the triple shooting. Thankfully, the Gingles’ daughter was not physically harmed.

Investigators said the murder weapon, and more than a dozen other guns, should have been confiscated as part of a restraining order Mary filed against Nathan.

“We fell short on this one,” said Broward Sheriff Deputy Gregory Tony.

Authorities said the gun Nathan used to kill the victims should have never been in his possession, citing court documents.

Court records show she believed her estranged husband would kill her one day, and she warned authorities.

“The totality of times that she had made, related to, ‘I fear that he is going to kill me,’ etcetera, and at that time, based on the evidence and things that were presented, there was enough there where we could have potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit, so we could arrest him and take him off the streets,” said Tony.

According to BSO, deputies removed weapons from Nathan Gingles home last year but returned them with Mary’s blessing.

“Had the victim elected to go on that path, and then those guns were returnable, in the sense that he had the right to receive them,” said Tony.

When a judge granted Mary Gingles a second order of protection in December, a judge ordered deputies to again confiscate his weapons.

But Tony said that never happened.

“I want to know, why didn’t we do it? Who was the detective assigned? Did they follow the proper paperwork with the court?” said the sheriff. “These are all the processes that we are looking at.”

The Gingles were in the middle of a bitter divorce when, detectives said, he showed up at her Tamarac home early on a Sunday morning, shot and her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, then chased Mary across the street, shooting and killing her and neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, who had opened his front door to help.

The murders shook the quiet community where Mary lived. Neighbors held a candlelight memorial for her in the days after.

Tony has suspended or demoted nine deputies due to their handling of Mary Gingles’ case. He promised the community that his department will learn from the tragedy.

“Because I want to make sure this community can continue to trust us and know that when we get this stuff wrong, people are going to be held accountable, and I’m going to step up and own every bit of it,” he said.

Gingles remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.