TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his estranged wife and two others in a Tamarac neighborhood, a new view shows the moment Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies caught and cuffed him.

According to prosecutors, Nathan Gingles went on a killing spree on the morning of Feb. 16. He killed his wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and a neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

Moments after the killings, the suspect went on the run with his 4-year-old daughter Seraphine, but he didn’t get too far.

BSO deputies found the pair at a Walmart parking lot where an encounter took place.

“Don’t you move. You’re going to get shot!” yelled a deputy.

Nathan, in a gray T-shirt, is seen being brought to the ground by deputies at gunpoint as Seraphine’s cries are heard in the background.

While the video is hard to hear, Nathan appears to tell deputies that he is not resisting.

Soon after, deputies declare their mission complete.

“Child secured, target in custody,” said a deputy.

In the body camera footage, the view of the little girl is blacked out. Later, however, she is seen in the arms of deputies.

Hours before the Walmart takedown, a home security camera captured Nathan walking down the street with his daughter following behind.

As more information came to light of the battle Mary was fighting each day at her Tamarac home, details were revealed that she tried multiple times to seek help from BSO as she was in fear of Nathan.

In one instance, back in December, Mary called deputies when she found what her family called a “kill bag” that Nathan apparently left behind at the house.

Photos capture some of the items inside the bag: duct tape, masks, gloves.

Mary’s uncle, Frank Ponzer, said it is evidence that Nathan had planned out her murder.

“Zip ties, handcuffs, everything. He was stalking her to kill her and had a plan to kill her, and she revealed that to the police department. They did nothing! They did nothing!” he said.

A handwritten note that included the words “firearms,” “legal actions taken” and “needle-air embolism” was also discovered.

Mary also sent screenshots of texts with her father to deputies, which included a photo of Seraphine in front of a ladder that was up against a wall in the bushes. It is the same ladder that Mary said Nathan placed there in one of his visits to the home.

She said the ladder led to an upstairs window that was held slightly open.

The murders shook the Tamarac community and led to the suspension of several BSO employees.

“There was enough there where we could’ve potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit, so we can arrest him and take him off the streets, and that didn’t happen, said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The takedown did happen. However, it came too late for Mary, her father and their neighbor.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Nathan.

