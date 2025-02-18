TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Forty-three-year-old Nathan Gingles was denied bond on Tuesday as he made a court appearance in the criminal case against him.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Nathan killed his estranged wife, father-in-law, and neighbor early Sunday morning in Tamarac.

Nathan faces a slew of charges, including two counts of armed burglary, one count of child abuse, child neglect, and kidnapping.

According to detectives, the crime spree began when Nathan arrived at the home where his estranged wife, Mary, lived with her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer. Nathan shot and killed Ponzer first while he was sipping coffee.

He then turned his sights on Mary, who tried to escape his killing spree by running across the street to neighbor Andrew Ferrin’s home.

Detectives said Nathan found them and killed them both.

The killings, deputies said, happened in front of 4-year-old Seraphine.

Security footage, shared with 7News, captured what appears to be a woman screaming and gunfire. Moments later, a man with a small child could be seen walking down the street.

Following a statewide AMBER alert issued for Nathan, Seraphine and Mary, officials found Nathan and Seraphine together at a nearby Walmart.

The child was found safe and unharmed.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors told the judge that Nathan planned to run away.

“The alleged statements he made in the presence of his daughter regarding leaving to the state of Texas,” said the prosecutor.

BSO deputies said they were returning to the crime scene to continue looking for clues inside the homes.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.