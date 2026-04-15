KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach man is facing felony charges after Key West police say he altered a check from $15 to more than $5,000 and changed the payee name to his own.

Cortlin Da Von Baker, 21, was arrested Tuesday by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies after a yearlong investigation by Key West Police Department criminal detectives.

Investigators obtained subpoenaed financial records and secured an arrest warrant before coordinating Baker’s arrest with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Baker is charged with grand theft and uttering a forged instrument, both felonies. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

“It’s a reminder that the men and women of the Key West Police Department remain committed to thoroughly investigating crimes and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors,” Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said in a press release.

Baker was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.