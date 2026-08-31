MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Margate.

According to the Margate Police Department, Jeremiah Lemon was last seen by family members leaving a residence along the 600 block of Kathy Court on foot, at around 9:10 a.m. on Monday.

Lemon stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs between 250 and 260 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camo shorts and black slides, and he was carrying a backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said the teen meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Officials urge anyone with information on Lemon’s whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

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