PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who was pulled from her car after it went into a canal in Pembroke Pines has died, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police on Tuesday confirmed the motorist passed away Monday night, though they did not specify a cause of death.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest 166th Drive and 69th Street on Monday evening to find the victim’s car inside the canal.

Divers jumped into the water, pulled the woman out of the vehicle and brought her to dry land, but she did not survive.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, detectives have not released the driver’s identity.

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