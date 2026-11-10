PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to the hospital after they drove into a canal in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the area along Southwest 166th Drive and 69th Street on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, crews found a car inside the canal. Divers jumped in and found a person inside the car.

Officials worked to pull the person out of the car and onto dry land.

Nobody else was inside the car.

The person’s condition is unknown as of late Monday night.

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