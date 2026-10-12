PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs appeared before a judge to fight back against being removed from office over allegations that he does not live in the city, which he’s previously called smears by his political enemies in an attempt to oust him.

Geoffrey testified before Broward Circuit Court Judge Shari Africk-Olefson during a Monday morning hearing that got personal at times as he tries to prove he is a resident of Pembroke Park and remain mayor amid accusations by city officials that he lives outside of the county in direct violation of the town charter.

“Have you ever lived separately from your wife and family?” Michael Garcia, an attorney representing Pembroke Park, asked Geoffrey.

“Not until recently,” said Geoffrey.

“Not until recently. Do you plan to continue to live separately?” Garcia asked Jacobs.

“I don’t think my personal relationship is your concern,” Geoffrey responded.

Attorneys representing the Town of Pembroke Park have argued Geoffrey moved into a Fort Pierce home in 2025, obtained a mortgage that requires him to live in the home for a year, filed for a homestead exemption, and bought his vehicle insurance through that St. Lucie County address, which violates the town’s charter.

“All the documents, anyone can see what your intent is, and that’s to live in Fort Pierce, not here,” said Garcia.

According to Garcia, Geoffrey also signed documents when he purchased that Fort Pierce home, stating that he doesn’t live anywhere else.

Speaking with 7News in February, Geoffrey denounced those claims, arguing that the property was his wife’s permanent address, while his permanent address is a Broward mobile home off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

“I live here in Pembroke Park. This is my primary residence,” Geoffrey said at the time.

With how often the politics of Pembroke Park’s commission turns nasty, often playing out in front of the public and making headlines, Geoffrey said he and his wife have been subjected to harassment at his Broward home.

“We were having feces put on our house; our business was being vandalized. We had condoms with feces all over them. Our vehicles, our home were being vandalized consistently,” said Geoffrey.

Jacobs argued his wife and children moved out of the county out of concern for their own safety while he stayed behind.

His wife, Angela Jacobs, stood by his assertion, telling the court Jacobs lives in Pembroke Park.

When asked about the mortgage paperwork, Angela deflected from any untoward assumptions involving the documents, describing him as an honest individual.

“He is an honest person; he’s also human,” she said.

Geoffrey’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, said his client has also made sure to follow his obligations as mayor.

“He’s fulfilled his obligation, an oath to the voters; he’s never moved out of Pembroke Park or lived anywhere else,” said Pizzi.

Garcia, however, insists that despite those claims of honesty and integrity, the town’s view of Geoffrey’s intentions leaves no room for another interpretation.

“Our position is clear. The homestead application, the mortgage application, he intended to be a resident of Fort Pierce and not here,” said Garcia.

The judge will review all testimony and provided documents before making a decision sometime next week.

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